At least 27 dead in Buffalo from "once in a generation" winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There's devastation upstate as the death toll from the winter storm rises to at least 27 in the Buffalo area.

A state of emergency remains in effect in New York and President Joe Biden is offering federal help.

Buffalo's mayor is calling it a "once in a generation" storm and ordering drivers to stay off the roads. People venturing out are still getting stuck, the mayor said.

So far, there have been more than 550 rescues.

State Police are assisting snow removal crews with search and rescue.

Drone video shows the snow that has paralyzed the Buffalo area. Even emergency crews are getting stuck.

"When you have 420 EMS calls that are unanswered, it's just gut wrenching," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

"We had a situation where the head of surgery at ECMC was trapped in a vehicle with his elderly mother and they were running out of fuel and they were rescued by our state fire teams," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

On Twitter, Mr. Biden said he spoke with Hochul and said, "We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this. My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend."

Authorities said whiteout conditions and extreme winds for hours on end made this an unprecedented storm.

"It's the first time any of us can remember situations where we felt truly helpless," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.



I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.

My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend.

Police are still involved in search and recovery efforts, but have also made some arrests for looting.

"They're not looting foods and medicines. They're just looting items that they want. So these aren't even people in distress. These are people that are taking advantage of a natural disaster," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The National Guard will help enforce traffic bans.

"You will be ticketed and part of our National Guard responsibility is going to be standing there at intersections and questioning people," said Hochul.

And more snow is expected. Up to a foot could fall before Tuesday morning.

"I want to make it very clear that we need people to stay off the roads," said Brown.

A look at downtown Buffalo this morning. It's not safe to drive in many areas of Western New York — please follow local guidance and stay off the roads.

On Monday, Nassau County sent nearly two dozen employees to Buffalo with police vehicles and other emergency equipment.

"Probably help people from their houses, help first responders get to certain places," said Nassau County OEM Commissioner Richard Corbett.

"Our hope is we can get three full days of work in and I think that'll make a material difference. If it's longer, we may have to send another crew up," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The New York State Thruway Authority has closed roads from the Pennsylvania border to Rochester until further notice. The Buffalo airport is closed until at least Tuesday.