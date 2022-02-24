Protesters rally for Ukraine on UES, at East Village church; "Please, help our families"

NEW YORK -- The Big Apple is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. Hundreds gathered Thursday to protest Russia's invasion.

As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, it was heartbreaking to talk to local Ukrainians and hear how their family members are hiding in basements trying to survive bombings, all while their loved ones in the Tri-State Area are powerless to do anything.

"It's really scary and really hurtful because I'm here and she's there and there's no way for me to help her," said Khrystyna Chorna of Milford, Connecticut.

Chorna broke down in tears during the protest against Russia. She said she's worried sick for her mom trying to stay safe in her native Ukraine.

"I came out here to say that it's not okay to invade my country and it's not okay to hurt civilians, all people, anyone," Chorna said.

Chorna was one of hundreds on Thursday afternoon singing, holding signs, and waving Ukrainian flags. They stood on the corner of 67th Street and Lexington Avenue, near the Permanent Mission of Russian Federation to the United Nations, in solidarity against President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Even Russian New Yorkers joined in.

"I'm Russian and I'm deeply ashamed for what my country is doing in Ukraine," Upper East Side resident Tatiana Vasilyed said.

"I'm embarrassed. It's terrible what he's doing. Terrible," another Russian woman said.

New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America and our city stands with them, and joins them in praying for those who find themselves under attack this morning. The unprovoked and unjustified invasion of their homeland is an assault on freedom. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning at St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village, parishioners gathered to pray for peace.

Andrij Dobriansky is the church cantor and spokesman for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

"The feeling is shock. The feeling is the punch to the stomach," Dobriansky said. "This entire neighborhood was built on the back of refugees, people who know what destruction is, so this is what we've been fearing for the longest time."

Praying and protesting are the only things helpless Ukrainian New Yorkers can do, as they wait for word from their loved ones.

"This is not only about Ukraine. It's about everybody out there. Please, help our families," one woman said.

St. George was expecting more people than usual at their regular 6 p.m. Mass.