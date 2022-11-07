Powerball jackpot grows to nearly $2 billion after 40 drawings without winner

NEW YORK -- Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth nearly $2 billion after 40 drawings without a winner.

CBS2's Christina Fan spoke with people who are feeling lucky and dreaming big.

Everyone at London Grocery Smoke Shop is after the same ticket.

"I usually try to connect with my spirit guides to choose the numbers, but that hasn't worked. So maybe this'll be a better situation," said Marni Halasa, from Hell's Kitchen.

"I decide from the Chinese numbers that they give from the cookies," one man said.

There have been 40 drawings without a winner since someone last won the prize on Aug. 3.

The odds of winning are just 1 in 292 million. But with a record-shattering $1.9 billion jackpot, it doesn't take much convincing for people to buy in.

"Honestly, I think the best thing is to really give it away. Give it away to nonprofit organizations," said Halasa.

And winning a jackpot in New York doesn't necessarily mean sticking around to spend it.

"I would buy a house on the beach somewhere and probably never come back," another customer said.

If no one wins tonight, the prize will grow to more than $2 billion for Wednesday's drawing.