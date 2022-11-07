Two $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Tri-State Area as jackpot rises to $1.9 billion

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The record Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after nobody hit the winning numbers Saturday night, but two people in the Tri-State Area did become millionaires.

Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road.

Another $1 million ticket was sold in Edison, New Jersey, at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue.

The next drawing is Monday night.