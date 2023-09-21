Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no winner drawn Wednesday

Here's what to do if you win the lottery Feeling lucky? Here's what to do if you win the lottery 05:12

The Powerball jackpot has reached $725 million after no winner was drawn on Wednesday night. The jackpot is now the eighth largest in the history of the Powerball game in a year of big wins.

Powerball numbers 9/20/23

The numbers drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 20 were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63, Powerball 23 and the Power Play multiplier was 3X. The 28th drawing will be Saturday, Sept. 23.

While no one has taken home the jackpot, Wednesday's drawing yielded more than a million winning tickets, including two $2 million wins in Georgia and Texas and another $1 million win in Georgia. Twenty-five tickets won $50,000 and 11 won $150,000.

The drawings are broadcast live and livestreamed from Tallahassee, Florida every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

How much is the Powerball jackpot worth?

The estimated $725 million jackpot has a cash value of $345.7 million and is the third-largest prize this year.

Jackpot winners can take a lump sum of $345.7 million or 30 incremental payments that will total an estimated $725 million. The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

What was the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The current jackpot is the third largest this year. On Feb. 6, a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was won in Washington and in July a $1.98 billion Powerball jackpot was won in California. The July win was the third time the Powerball passed $1 billion and was the last time a winning ticket sold.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $725 Million (est.) – Sept. 23, 2023 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York