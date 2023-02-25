Watch CBS News
Officials: Aggressive coyotes spotted in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- There's a coyote warning for residents in two New York towns.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral Health says there have been several reports of aggressive coyotes in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park.

Wildlife experts say do not feed the coyotes or approach them as they may be rabid.

Residents also should avoid leaving food outside and letting their pets run free.

Breeding season for coyotes began in January and lasts through March.

