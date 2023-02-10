Watch CBS News
Health officials: Potentially rabid coyote spotted on Marist College campus

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The Dutchess County Health Department has a warning about an aggressive coyote that might have rabies.

Officials say the coyote was spotted on the Marist College campus in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.

The state hired a wildlife removal company to try to trap the animal.

Aggressive coyotes have been seen around Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park since September. People are urged to avoid contact with them.

