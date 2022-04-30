Pothole blitz underway across New York City for second weekend

NYC DOT having second weekend of pothole blitz

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Transportation is carrying out its second weekend of what they're calling a pothole blitz.

DOT crews were out filling in potholes across New York City.

They're responding to 311 complaints and fixing all the various potholes they encounter.

"Today specifically, we've been focusing on doing 6,000 new potholes. Seventy-five men and women are participating across the five boroughs,"

The city says its average response time to 311 calls for potholes is under three days.