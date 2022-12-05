Potential toll hikes to be discussed Monday at New York Thruway Authority meeting
NEW YORK -- The Thruway Authority will meet Monday to discuss possible toll hikes.
This includes two system-wide hikes of 5 percent and raising the toll on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge by 50 cents per year for four years. That would raise the current price of $5.75 to $7.75 by 2027.
The Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee and connects Westchester and Rockland counties.
If approved, the new tolls would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
