Potential toll hikes to be discussed Monday at New York Thruway Authority meeting

N.Y. Thruway Authority to meet to discuss possible toll hikes

NEW YORK -- The Thruway Authority will meet Monday to discuss possible toll hikes.

This includes two system-wide hikes of 5 percent and raising the toll on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge by 50 cents per year for four years. That would raise the current price of $5.75 to $7.75 by 2027.

The Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee and connects Westchester and Rockland counties.

If approved, the new tolls would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.