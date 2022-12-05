Watch CBS News
Potential toll hikes to be discussed Monday at New York Thruway Authority meeting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.Y. Thruway Authority to meet to discuss possible toll hikes
N.Y. Thruway Authority to meet to discuss possible toll hikes 00:29

NEW YORK -- The Thruway Authority will meet Monday to discuss possible toll hikes.

This includes two system-wide hikes of 5 percent and raising the toll on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge by 50 cents per year for four years. That would raise the current price of $5.75 to $7.75 by 2027.

The Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee and connects Westchester and Rockland counties.

If approved, the new tolls would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

