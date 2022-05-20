Potential monkeypox case remains under investigation in New York City

NEW YORK - The New York City Health Department still hasn't said whether or not a potential case of monkeypox it's investigating in New York City is in fact the disease.

The possible case comes on the heels of a confirmed case this week in Massachusetts.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, health officials are closely watching a patient at Bellevue Hospital.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that health officials say starts with flu-like symptoms including swelling of the lymph nodes and causes a rash that can look like chicken pox.

It's a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents, and in rare cases it can spread to people.

"After going through two years of a pandemic not really looking forward to any new things to worry about. But this is the first I've heard of it actually," said Manhattan resident John Mucciolo.

It may be the first time hearing about monkeypox for many, because experts say it's rare in the U.S. and is normally found in Africa.

"Most of the cases have been reported really out of West Africa or Central or Central Africa. The cases that have been outside of that area have been reported to be related to travel or to animals," said Dr. Erica Shenoy of Massachusetts General Hospital.

#Monkeypox has so far been reported from 11 countries that normally don't have the disease. WHO is working with these countries & others to expand surveillance, and provide guidance.

There are about 80 confirmed cases, and 50 pending investigations. More likely to be reported. pic.twitter.com/YQ3pVJVNVQ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 20, 2022

The CDC says it's currently monitoring cases around the world including Britain, Portugal and Spain. Person to person transmission isn't common, but in England, scientists see evidence it's spreading through the community with cases that involve sexual contact.

The World Health Organization says it is tracking 80 confirmed cases globally, with an additional 50 under investigation. It expects more cases to surface.

Doctors say most patients recover in just a few weeks, and while the CDC says it's preparing for other potential cases, there's no reason to panic.

"We don't want people to worry. At this point, again, these numbers are still small, we want them to be aware of these symptoms and if they have any concerns to reach out to their doctor," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Health officials say a man in Massachusetts is recovering and is in good condition after testing positive for monkeypox following a trip to Canada.

The disease comes from the same of viruses as smallpox. Most people recover within weeks, but the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people, according to the World Health Organization.

New Yorkers Westbrooks spoke to say they're not too concerned.

"Just try to protect yourself and keep your distance and do whatever you're supposed to do," said Manhattan resident Kathleen Cadogan.

"I think New York is going to do an amazing job because clearly, they've done a great job with COVID. I'm not worried at all," one person said.

The patient who is being treated at Bellevue Hospital is undergoing additional testing. His results will be sent to a lab where the CDC is expected to further examine them.