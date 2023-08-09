Possible Legionnaires' cluster investigated in Passaic County

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a possible cluster of Legionnaires disease impacting residents of Passaic and Bergen counties.

So far, they've identified nine cases in "neighboring Passaic County municipalities, along with one additional case in a neighboring Bergen County municipality."

The cases started occurring on May 27.

It's the same basic area that experienced an increase in cases last winter.

"Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating Legionnaires' disease," said New Jersey Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston. "Although the risk of contracting Legionnaires' disease if you live in or have recently visited Passaic or Bergen counties remains low, individuals who develop pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms should visit their health care provider immediately to be evaluated."

People over age 50 are most vulnerable, as well as people who smoke or have lung disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria.

Symptoms are similar to COVID-19 and can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and headache.

Legionnaires' is not communicable from one person to another. It's transmitted through small droplets of water containing the bacteria.

