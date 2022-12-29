Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Passaic and Bergen Counties

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. officials investigating possible legionnaires' cluster
N.J. officials investigating possible legionnaires' cluster 00:32

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. 

There were cases in Passaic, Paterson and Wayne in Passaic County. Officials did not say where cases were found in Bergen County. 

According to officials, there are at least seven confirmed cases and one suspected case.

There was no immediate word on a possible source of the outbreak. 

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.