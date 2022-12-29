New Jersey investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Passaic and Bergen Counties

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties.

There were cases in Passaic, Paterson and Wayne in Passaic County. Officials did not say where cases were found in Bergen County.

According to officials, there are at least seven confirmed cases and one suspected case.

There was no immediate word on a possible source of the outbreak.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria.