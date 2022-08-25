Watch CBS News
NJ Transit resumes with delays to Penn Station after Portal Bridge gets stuck in open position

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit service to Penn Station has resumed with delays after the Portal Bridge got stuck in the open position Thursday. 

Midtown Direct service had to be diverted to Hoboken around noon. 

The bridge over the Hackensack River between New York and New Jersey often gets stuck when it lifts for boats to pass. 

Officials broke ground earlier this month on $1.5 billion rebuilding, as part of the long-awaited Gateway Project.cbsn

