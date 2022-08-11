Police: Thieves steal $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating another jewelry store robbery in the Bronx.

The most recent incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revel Jewelers on East Fordham Road.

Police said approximately 10 suspects walked into the store. One pulled out a gun, and they proceeded to smash display cases and spray six store employees with bear spray.

The suspects made off with jewelry worth approximately $800,000.

This comes less than a week after $2 million in diamonds were stolen from another store on the same block.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.