$2 million in diamonds stolen from Bronx jewelry store

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing more than $2 million in diamond jewelry in the Bronx

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rocco's Jewelry on Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights. 

According to police, the first suspect was buzzed in by a store employee and was then able to let the other three robbers inside. 

They used a hammer to smash the display cases. 

The suspects put the high-end diamond jewelry in bags and escaped on foot, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
First published on August 6, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

