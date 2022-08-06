$2 million in diamonds stolen from Bronx jewelry store

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing more than $2 million in diamond jewelry in the Bronx.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rocco's Jewelry on Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights.

According to police, the first suspect was buzzed in by a store employee and was then able to let the other three robbers inside.

They used a hammer to smash the display cases.

The suspects put the high-end diamond jewelry in bags and escaped on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.