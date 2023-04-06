Police: Suspects made anti-gay comments before stabbing man in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK - The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a late night stabbing in one of the city's biggest LGBTQ neighborhoods.

Police say the victim was stabbed by a group of attackers who made anti-gay comments.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at West 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say a 44-year-old man was approached by the suspects, who said anti-gay statements before stabbing him once in the left leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene. Their whereabouts and identities remain unclear.

The Hell's Kitchen neighborhood has been on alert in recent months following deadly druggings at LGBTQ bars.

Earlier this week, police arrested two people in connection with the killings of two men last spring. Their deaths sparked fear in the prominent gay community after they were found robbed, drugged and murdered following a night of partying last spring.

Anyone with information about this latest attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.