Three suspects arrested in connection to druggings and robberies in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Three suspects are in custody and facing charges in connection to robberies after allegedly drugging people in Manhattan.

Court records revealed police believe at least five people worked together in the crimes. The suspects allegedly approached intoxicated people leaving bars and offered them drugs in order to steal from them while they're incapacitated.

The deaths of two men are also part of the investigation.

Sources told CBS2 Robert Demaio, 34, was arrested Monday morning. Jacob Barroso, 30, was arrested over the weekend. Police escorted both to court to face murder and robbery charges.

Friday, the NYPD announced they were searching for Demaio and Barroso in connection to the deaths of 25-year-old Julio Ramirez and 33-year-old John Umberger.

Police believe Ramirez and Umberger were victims of separate attempted robberies after nights out at gay bars in Manhattan.

"We really want to make sure these people don't hurt anyone else and they've hurt too many people already," Linda Clary, Umberger's mother, told CBS2.

Court records showed Demaio and Barroso were charged with Ramirez's murder. Demaio is also charged in Umberger's murder.

Investigators said they obtained messages for 2021 that show Demaio discussed his ability to buy large amounts of fentanyl.

A third suspect, Andre Butts, was charged with identity theft and several other crimes.

Police believe the suspects went into victims' phones to get personal financial information to steal money.

A source with knowledge of the case told CBS2 that police are searching for at least one more suspect.