Police: Suspect arrested in Newark drive-by shooting that left 9 hurt

NEWARK, N.J. -- Authorities say a suspect is under arrest in a drive-by shooting that left nine people injured last week in Newark.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Clinton Place.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the suspect arrived in Newark in a stolen BMW, then switched to a stolen Honda Pilot that was used in the shooting.

"Police arrested one 17-year-old male from Newark who is facing charges of receiving stolen property for the BMW, obstruction of administration of law and resisting arrest," Baraka said. The investigation is ongoing. Our goal is to bring each suspect involved to justice."

Baraka said both stolen vehicles were recovered, and there was no evidence of gang activity.

The victims are all expected to survive their injuries.