Watch CBS News
Crime

Nearly a dozen people, including a juvenile, injured in Newark shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark public safety officials say nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting Thursday.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m. in response to a ShotSpotter notification.

Further details on the shooting have not yet been made available, but a total of eight adults and one juvenile were taken to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds.

All the victims are reportedly in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.