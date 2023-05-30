Police searching for Timothy Taylor in the stabbing death of Theresa Gregg in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in Brooklyn.
Theresa Gregg, 37, was stabbed to death inside her apartment in Williamsburg on May 13.
Sources tell CBS2 35-year-old Timothy Taylor is considered a suspect in Gregg's killing. He's also accused in the killing of his ex-wife.
Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was found dead Sunday at her home in Schenectady.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.