Police searching for Timothy Taylor in the stabbing death of Theresa Gregg in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in Brooklyn.

Theresa Gregg, 37, was stabbed to death inside her apartment in Williamsburg on May 13.

Sources tell CBS2 35-year-old Timothy Taylor is considered a suspect in Gregg's killing. He's also accused in the killing of his ex-wife.

Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was found dead Sunday at her home in Schenectady.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 6:05 PM

