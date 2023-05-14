Watch CBS News
Police: Woman found dead with puncture wounds inside Brooklyn apartment

By Katie Houlis

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to an apartment building on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg just before 8:30 a.m.

When officers entered the apartment, they found 37-year-old Theresa Gregg lying unconscious on the bedroom floor with puncture wounds to her neck and body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

