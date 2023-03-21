NYPD searching for man who set 2 cruisers on fire in Flatiron District
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a man accused of setting a fire that damaged two police cars on Monday night in the Flatiron District.
Investigators say a man in his 20s with blonde hair set fire to trash on the sidewalk on West 29th Street near Sixth Avenue.
The fire then spread to a parked Ford Explorer cruiser and an unmarked police car. No one was inside either at the time.
The motive is unclear and the investigation continues.
