Search on for suspect who torched 2 NYPD vehicles

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the person who set two police cars on fire on Monday night.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the Flatiron District.

The cruisers were not in use and no one was inside at the time.

Extensive damage was caused by the fire.

The motive is unclear and the investigation continues.