Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: School bus with no children on board hits home in Howell Township, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

School bus hits home in Howell, N.J.
School bus hits home in Howell, N.J. 00:25

HOWELL, N.J. -- There was a wild scene Tuesday morning at a home in Monmouth County after a school bus hit a house.

It happened on Asbury Road in Howell Township. Police said it appears the driver fell asleep and struck a telephone pole and then a mailbox before going off the road, hitting a tree and then the house.

Fortunately, no children where on the bus.

A woman and two young children were in the house, but were hot hurt, police said.

Inspectors were checking the house to see if it's structurally safe.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 12:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.