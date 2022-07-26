Police say Cherry Davis, 69, was killed in East Orange fire

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - There's new information on a deadly fire in New Jersey.

Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old Cherry Davis.

Flames ripped through the building on Prospect Street in East Orange early Friday morning.

Investigators say firefighters were able to rescue several people, but Davis was trapped inside her third floor apartment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been started when a vehicle caught fire near the building.