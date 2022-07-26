Watch CBS News
Police say Cherry Davis, 69, was killed in East Orange fire

Victim identified after East Orange fire
Victim identified after East Orange fire 00:23

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - There's new information on a deadly fire in New Jersey

Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old Cherry Davis. 

Flames ripped through the building on Prospect Street in East Orange early Friday morning. 

Investigators say firefighters were able to rescue several people, but Davis was trapped inside her third floor apartment. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been started when a vehicle caught fire near the building. 

July 26, 2022

