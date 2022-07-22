At least 18 families displaced by overnight blaze at East Orange apartment complex

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- At least 18 families have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in East Orange, New Jersey.

The flames started around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Prospect Street.

The mayor told CBS2 he isn't aware of any injuries to residents or firefighters.

"My goal was to make sure that, as the mayor, that I come out and just make sure these families -- that's the most important part, these families that are now out of a home -- that we had a secure place," Mayor Ted Green said. "David Williams, which is our OEM person, he made sure that he secured a place for the people to go, made sure we had an engine out here for the families to have water, beverages, and things of that nature. So right now, our goal is to make sure we get the fire out, and make sure that we connect with the families and do the best we can to get them somewhere to live safe."

The blaze could be seen from blocks away, lighting up the night sky.

One man who lives nearby said he was watching television when he thought he heard gunshots.

"I ran to my window, looked out the window, I seen people running up the street to Prospect Street, and it was like, 'There's a fire, there's a fire in the back of the building.' So I went on my fire escape to look out the back of the building. That's when I seen the building engulfed in flames," the man told CBS2.

East Orange called on mutual aid from the South Orange and Newark fire departments.

There's no word on how much longer it will take them to get the blaze under control.