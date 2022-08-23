Police release video of D train subway stabbing suspect

NEW YORK - Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a stabbing on the D train early Monday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street #midtown #manhattan On 08/22/22 @ 2:15 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/LCwh5gWiBU — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 23, 2022

Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on the train. A 27-year-old train tried to intervene, and was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

