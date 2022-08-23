Police release video of D train subway stabbing suspect
NEW YORK - Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a stabbing on the D train early Monday morning.
Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station.
Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on the train. A 27-year-old train tried to intervene, and was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
