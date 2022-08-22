Watch CBS News
Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on subway car in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. 

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. 

Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. 

He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. 

There was no word on his attacker. 

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

