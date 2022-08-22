Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on subway car in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station.

Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed.

He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on his attacker.