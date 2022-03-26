Police release new pictures in shooting of 3-year-old girl in Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police have released new images in the search for the gunman that injured a 3-year-old girl in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say about five shots were fired as the girl and her father were leaving a day care on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street.

They say the father, 28, was placing his 2-year-old son in the rear seat of his car when the shots rang out, and the girl was hit once in the shoulder. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital before being transferred to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say this is the gunman who shot a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn on March 25, 2022. CBS2

The suspect fled the scene northbound on Thomas Boyland Street. Police say he drove off in a white 4-door BMW sedan that was operated by another person.

The gunman wore a black mask and black hooded sweater with the word "WAVES" written on the back.

So far there's no description of the BMW driver.

Police say the gunman got away in this vehicle, which was driven by another person. NYPD

"A 3-year-old girl little girl laying there with a gun shot wound to her shoulder. And the officers immediately began rendering aid. They bandaged her. They decide they're not even going to wait for an ambulance. They scoop her up, they jump back in the police car," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

She is the third child shot in as many months in the city.

"When do we come together as a community and as a city and say enough is enough? An 11-month-old child was shot two months ago. Last week, a 7-year-old child was shot," Corey said.

Police don't believe she and her dad were the intended targets.

"Why does it take a 3-year-old to get us outraged? What about the 14- and 15-year-olds? They're children. They're getting shot, sometimes by other children. We need to fix this. We need to save these children and we need to save our city," Corey said.

Police are searching for a single shooter who fled on foot after he opened fire.

"Someone knows him. Help us catch him before he shoots another child," Corey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CONTESTING