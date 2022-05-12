Police: Ramon Rotestan faces rape, robbery charges for knifepoint attack on woman in Bronx elevator
NEW YORK - Police say they've nabbed a suspected rapist.
Police say Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed a woman into an elevator of a building in the area of Lydig Avenue and Bolton Street in the Bronx.
They say once in the elevator he pulled out a knife and raped the woman, and then robbed her of more than $100.
The attack took place May 9 at around 10 p.m.
Rotestan faces rape and sexually motivated robbery charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.