Police: Ramon Rotestan faces rape, robbery charges for knifepoint attack on woman in Bronx elevator

Manhunt for suspect after woman raped at knifepoint in Bronx elevator

NEW YORK - Police say they've nabbed a suspected rapist.

Police say Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed a woman into an elevator of a building in the area of Lydig Avenue and Bolton Street in the Bronx.

They say once in the elevator he pulled out a knife and raped the woman, and then robbed her of more than $100.

WANTED RAPE: On 5/9/22 @ 10:00 PM vicinity of Bolton St & Lydig Ave @NYPD49PCT the unidentified individual followed the victim in elevator and proceeded to rape her at knifepoint. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/RLXJLwHGM6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 11, 2022

The attack took place May 9 at around 10 p.m.

Rotestan faces rape and sexually motivated robbery charges.