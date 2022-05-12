Watch CBS News
Police: Ramon Rotestan faces rape, robbery charges for knifepoint attack on woman in Bronx elevator

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Manhunt for suspect after woman raped at knifepoint in Bronx elevator
Manhunt for suspect after woman raped at knifepoint in Bronx elevator 00:16

NEW YORK - Police say they've nabbed a suspected rapist. 

Police say Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed a woman into an elevator of a building in the area of Lydig Avenue and Bolton Street in the Bronx

They say once in the elevator he pulled out a knife and raped the woman, and then robbed her of more than $100. 

The attack took place May 9 at around 10 p.m. 

Rotestan faces rape and sexually motivated robbery charges. 

