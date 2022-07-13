Police question person of interest following stabbings targeting homeless New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following a string of stabbings targeting homeless people.

A 34-year-old man was killed and two other men, ages 59 and 28, were injured earlier this month.

Police said the victims were all lying on benches when they were attacked.

Investigators released a photo of a man they're searching for, but it's unclear if he's the one being questioned.

