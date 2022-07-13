Watch CBS News
Police question person of interest following stabbings targeting homeless New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following a string of stabbings targeting homeless people

A 34-year-old man was killed and two other men, ages 59 and 28, were injured earlier this month.

Police said the victims were all lying on benches when they were attacked.

Investigators released a photo of a man they're searching for, but it's unclear if he's the one being questioned. 

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential  

First published on July 13, 2022 / 9:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

