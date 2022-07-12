NYPD hunting for suspect in stabbings of at least 3 homeless men

NYPD searching for suspect in stabbings of at least 3 homeless men

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the suspect who's stabbing homeless men in the city.

The NYPD said the latest attack happened early Monday morning on the Upper East Side at 95th Street near the FDR.

There have been at least three stabbings, and one man died, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect last Tuesday in the West Village. The other attack happened Friday in Midtown.

The other two victims are expected to survive.

Police do not know if the suspect is also homeless.