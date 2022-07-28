Police: Man wanted in pair of sexual assaults in Manhattan and Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women days apart in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 20 on West 69th Street near Broadway on the Upper East Side.

Police said the suspect was riding an electric scooter when he grabbed a 33-year-old woman from behind and forcibly touched her.

Three days later, he allegedly attacked a 20-year-old woman inside the Carrol Street subway station in Carrol Gardens.

Both women are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.