Police: Man wanted for stabbing fellow subway rider on 5 train in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a fellow subway rider on the 5 train in Harlem

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound train at 125th Street.

Police said the suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man before getting off at the station. 

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:10 AM

