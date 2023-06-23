Police: Man wanted for stabbing fellow subway rider on 5 train in Harlem

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a fellow subway rider on the 5 train in Harlem.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound train at 125th Street.

Police said the suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man before getting off at the station.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.