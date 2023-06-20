Watch CBS News
Local News

Claude White charged with murder in deadly subway stabbing in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man dies after being found with stab wounds on subway in Manhattan
Man dies after being found with stab wounds on subway in Manhattan 01:54

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly stabbing on the subway in Manhattan.

Police say 33-year-old Claude White was taken into custody Monday.

He's accused of fatally stabbing 32-year-old Tavon Silver early Saturday morning.

A passenger found Silver unconscious with stab wounds on a southbound 4 train as it approached the 14th Street-Union Square station. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say White has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Midtown on June 6.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.