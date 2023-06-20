Claude White charged with murder in deadly subway stabbing in Manhattan

Man dies after being found with stab wounds on subway in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly stabbing on the subway in Manhattan.

Police say 33-year-old Claude White was taken into custody Monday.

He's accused of fatally stabbing 32-year-old Tavon Silver early Saturday morning.

A passenger found Silver unconscious with stab wounds on a southbound 4 train as it approached the 14th Street-Union Square station. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say White has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Midtown on June 6.