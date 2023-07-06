Police: Man killed brother, mother in Queens; Left brother's body in garbage bag on street

Man arrested in connection with deaths of his mother, brother

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man in connection with deaths of his brother and mother.

One of the bodies was found dumped on the street.

We first told you about this Wednesday night.

Investigators said they found a man's remains in a garbage bag along 104th Street in Corona, Queens. He has been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, of Queens.

They said Thursday they also found a 58-year-old woman's body inside the home.

It's still unclear how they died.

Police say 40-year-old Roscoe Danielson, of Queens, is facing multiple charges, including concealment of a human corpse and criminal possession of a weapon.