Police: Man killed brother, mother in Queens; Left brother's body in garbage bag on street

By Jesse Zanger, CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man arrested in connection with deaths of his mother, brother
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man in connection with deaths of his brother and mother. 

Investigators said they found a man's remains in a garbage bag along 104th Street in CoronaQueens. He has been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, of Queens.

They said Thursday they also found a 58-year-old woman's body inside the home.

It's still unclear how they died.

Police say 40-year-old Roscoe Danielson, of Queens, is facing multiple charges, including concealment of a human corpse and criminal possession of a weapon.

