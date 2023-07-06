Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man's body found in garbage bag in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Man's body found in garbage bag in Queens
Police: Man's body found in garbage bag in Queens 00:18

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday.

Officers were sent to 104th Street near Northern Boulevard in Corona just before 2 p.m.

Police say officers found a man with a puncture wound to the back unconscious inside a garbage bag. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.