Police: Man's body found in garbage bag in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday.
Officers were sent to 104th Street near Northern Boulevard in Corona just before 2 p.m.
Police say officers found a man with a puncture wound to the back unconscious inside a garbage bag. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Further details have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
