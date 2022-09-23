Police increase patrols at Long Island synagogues, temples ahead of High Holy Days

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island have increased patrols at synagogues and temples ahead of the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

There are no credible threats of violence, but police are working with congregations.

"We will be going into each and every house of worship. We know when they're going to be holding services. We'll be walking right into the synagogue itself. The congregants will know that we're there," said Long Beach Police Commissioner Ronald Walsh.

"People know that their synagogues and their rabbis and their lay leaders are taking all the precautions necessary together with their local police departments," said Rabbi Eli Goodman, with Chabad of the Beaches.

In recent months, there have been incidents of antisemitic flyers placed at dozens of homes in Nassau County.