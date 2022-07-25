Nassau County officials speak out against Antisemitic flyers found in several communities

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- Nassau County authorities say they believe they know who is responsible for distributing Antisemitic flyers at homes in several communities.

Officials came together Monday to denounce the flyers that were found in Rockville Centre last week, then Long Beach over the weekend, and now Oceanside.

Investigators said the flyers were the work of an anti-Jewish group.

"We contacted the attorney, the so-called attorney that would represent a group like this, and spoke to him about what he says is free speech," Nassau County Police Commission Patrick Ryder said. "We're telling you it's not free speech when you come and harass and annoy the people here in Nassau County."

"We're going to stand up to those cowards. They are not going to create an atmosphere of hate," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Police said there have been 30 reports of the flyers, and they're working to find a white vehicle caught on surveillance cameras.