Police: Larry Adenyanju fled traffic stop, crashed into parked cars, was found with fake IDs and bogus license plates
NEW YORK - A Bronx man is facing numerous charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed his silver Honda Accord into several parked cars in East Harlem.
Investigators say his car had fake plates.
They also reported finding fake IDs and license plates in his trunk.
Larry Adeyanju faces forgery, reckless driving, property damage and providing false information charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.