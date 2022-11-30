Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Larry Adenyanju fled traffic stop, crashed into parked cars, was found with fake IDs and bogus license plates

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Know Before You Go for Nov. 30, 2022
Know Before You Go for Nov. 30, 2022 02:51

NEW YORK - A Bronx man is facing numerous charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed his silver Honda Accord into several parked cars in East Harlem. 

Investigators say his car had fake plates. 

They also reported finding fake IDs and license plates in his trunk. 

Larry Adeyanju faces forgery, reckless driving, property damage and providing false information charges. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.