Police: Larry Adenyanju fled traffic stop, crashed into parked cars, was found with fake IDs and bogus license plates

Know Before You Go for Nov. 30, 2022

NEW YORK - A Bronx man is facing numerous charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed his silver Honda Accord into several parked cars in East Harlem.

Investigators say his car had fake plates.

They also reported finding fake IDs and license plates in his trunk.

Larry Adeyanju faces forgery, reckless driving, property damage and providing false information charges.