Police: Bystander John Edwards shot and killed amid night of gun violence in NYC

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed overnight in the Bronx.

Investigators said 62-year-old John Edwards was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He was shot in the chest near East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue in Belmont.

Two other people were shot but are expected to recover.

According to police, 18 people were shot overnight in 11 incidents. Three were killed.

Anyone with information about the gun violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.