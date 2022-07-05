Watch CBS News
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at East New York deli

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. 

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue. 

Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition. 

One suspect has been taken into custody. 

The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.

July 5, 2022

