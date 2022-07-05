2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at East New York deli
NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue.
Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition.
One suspect has been taken into custody.
The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.
