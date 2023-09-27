Watch CBS News
Crime

Felix Herrera-Garcia, husband of Bronx day care owner, awaiting extradition from Mexico after 1-year-old boy's fentanyl-related death

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mexican authorities release mugshot of Bronx day care owner's husband
Mexican authorities release mugshot of Bronx day care owner's husband 00:28

NEW YORK - Mexican authorities have released a mugshot of Felix Herrera-Garcia, the husband of a Bronx day care owner facing murder and other charges in the fentanyl-related death of a 1-year-old boy in her care. 

CBS New York learned Tuesday suspect Herrera-Garcia was arrested in Mexico while on a bus to the city of Culiacan, which is a hub for the Sinaloa cartel, the most powerful drug cartel in the world.

Herrera-Garcia was last seen carrying bags out the back alley of Divino Nino Day Care on Sept. 15, after several babies inside were exposed to fentanyl.

felixgarciaherrera-sinaloa-2.jpg
Mexico's Department of Public Security

Investigators allege Herrera-Garcia's wife, Grei Mendez, called him before calling 911 as the babies showed signs of an overdose. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died and three other toddlers were hospitalized.

Police have already arrested Mendez, Herrera-Garcia's cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, and an alleged associate, Renny Paredes.

Federal authorities claim the four were operating a drug ring out of the day care and have found large quantities of narcotics hidden under the floor boards.

Sources said U.S. and Mexican authorities worked together on the arrest and the extradition process will now begin.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 11:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.