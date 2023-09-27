Felix Herrera-Garcia, husband of Bronx day care owner, awaiting extradition from Mexico after 1-year-old boy's fentanyl-related death

NEW YORK - Mexican authorities have released a mugshot of Felix Herrera-Garcia, the husband of a Bronx day care owner facing murder and other charges in the fentanyl-related death of a 1-year-old boy in her care.

CBS New York learned Tuesday suspect Herrera-Garcia was arrested in Mexico while on a bus to the city of Culiacan, which is a hub for the Sinaloa cartel, the most powerful drug cartel in the world.

Herrera-Garcia was last seen carrying bags out the back alley of Divino Nino Day Care on Sept. 15, after several babies inside were exposed to fentanyl.

Mexico's Department of Public Security

Investigators allege Herrera-Garcia's wife, Grei Mendez, called him before calling 911 as the babies showed signs of an overdose. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died and three other toddlers were hospitalized.

Police have already arrested Mendez, Herrera-Garcia's cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, and an alleged associate, Renny Paredes.

Federal authorities claim the four were operating a drug ring out of the day care and have found large quantities of narcotics hidden under the floor boards.

Sources said U.S. and Mexican authorities worked together on the arrest and the extradition process will now begin.