Police charge Joshua Evans with murder in deadly shooting of 71-year-old Enriqueta Rivera in Mott Haven

NEW YORK -- Police arrested the suspected gunman behind the deadly shooting of a grandmother in the Bronx

Monday, police charged Joshua Evans, 21, with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Enriqueta Rivera, 71, was walking down the sidewalk on East 138th Street in Mott Haven when she was shot and killed with a stray bullet on Sept. 14. 

Rivera's daughter called for an end to gun violence. 

"The target is never the target. It's always everyone else pays except the target, and it has to stop. There has to be a better way," said Neliza Abad Rivera. 

Police believe the shooting of Rivera was one of several in the area that may have been gang-related. 

First published on September 18, 2023 / 11:35 PM

