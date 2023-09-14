1 woman dead, another injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Two women were shot, one fatally, in the Bronx Thursday.

It happened at 12:37 p.m. at East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

Both women were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.