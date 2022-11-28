Watch CBS News
Aaron Beller, 48, arrested for allegedly fighting traffic agent who gave him ticket in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

Suspect arrested after attack on traffic agent
Suspect arrested after attack on traffic agent 00:26

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a New York City traffic agent was attacked after handing out a parking ticket in Brooklyn

Aaron Beller, 48, is charged with second degree assault and menacing for the incident in Sheepshead Bay in mid-November. 

Police said surveillance video from mid-November shows Beller walk up to the agent, get in his face and knock off his hat before punching him and pushing him down. 

The agent is OK. 

