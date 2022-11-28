Aaron Beller, 48, arrested for allegedly fighting traffic agent who gave him ticket in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a New York City traffic agent was attacked after handing out a parking ticket in Brooklyn.
Aaron Beller, 48, is charged with second degree assault and menacing for the incident in Sheepshead Bay in mid-November.
Police said surveillance video from mid-November shows Beller walk up to the agent, get in his face and knock off his hat before punching him and pushing him down.
The agent is OK.
