Crime

Caught on video: Man fights traffic agent who gave him ticket in Sheepshead Bay

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man seen on video getting into a fight with a traffic agent in Brooklyn. 

It happened Monday on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. 

Police said the agent had given the man a ticket before the altercation. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect knock the agent's hat off before pushing and punching him. 

The man took off in a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI, which had just been issued a summons. 

The agent was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

