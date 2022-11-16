Caught on video: Man fights traffic agent who gave him ticket in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man seen on video getting into a fight with a traffic agent in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the agent had given the man a ticket before the altercation.

Surveillance video shows the suspect knock the agent's hat off before pushing and punching him.

The man took off in a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI, which had just been issued a summons.

The agent was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.