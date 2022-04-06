Watch CBS News

Police arrest 13-year-old girl in violent Bronx mugging that left 76-year-old woman with a broken hip

By CBSNewYork Team, Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police have made an arrest after a group of suspects were caught on video violently robbing a 76-year-old woman in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx

Police say they arrested a 13-year-old girl in the case. So far, there's no word of additional arrests, although surveillance video shows three suspects surrounded the victim at her apartment door near Roberts and Hobart Avenues just after midnight Sunday in Pelham Bay. 

The woman tried to hold the door closed, but the suspects got into the lobby. 

Police said they grabbed her purse, pulled her hair and swung her around, causing her to fall and break her hip

Investigators said the suspects got away with cash and her debit card. 

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the woman's son after the robbery.

"It's the worst thing that can happen to somebody her age, you know, breaking your hip -- never mind everything else about being assaulted," her son said. 

The victim and her son want to keep their names private. 

The son says his mother is recovering from hip surgery after she was attacked late Sunday night coming home from an evening out dancing. 

"She loves dancing. That's what she's been doing for years now. It's so unfortunate, because she's been so healthy," her son said. 

The victim's son says his mother told doctors she hopes to fully recover so she can get dancing again. 

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 6, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

