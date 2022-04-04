Watch CBS News

Police: 76-year-old woman suffers broken hip in violent Bronx robbery

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Woman breaks hip in Bronx robbery 00:26

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on video violently robbing a 76-year-old woman in the Bronx. 

One suspect allegedly pulled the woman's hair, while another ripped away her purse, causing her to fall and break her hip. 

It happened just after midnight Sunday near Roberts and Hobart avenues in Pelham Bay. 

Police said the suspects got away with $50 in cash and a debit card. 

The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.