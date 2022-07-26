Police: 2 of 3 women sought in apparently racially motivated assault on Queens bus in custody

Search for 3 suspects in assault on board MTA bus in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested two of three women it was looking for in connection with in an apparently racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.

It happened on a Q-52 bus.

Police say the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the head with an object.

Thanks to a tip, Detectives followed up and arrested 2 juveniles regarding this anti-white assault that occurred on the Q53 bus on July 9th. There is 1 outstanding perpetrator.https://t.co/2N0BSbf5iG pic.twitter.com/a44snB0aVN — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 26, 2022

Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, "I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.

The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.

Tuesday, police say two of the three suspects have been apprehended.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.